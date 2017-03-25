AMF Pro 300 Fights Back Against News of Closure

Earlier this week, the Mercury and other media outlets reported that the AMF Pro 300 bowling alley on SE Powell would be closing later this year . Today, Bowlmor AMF, the owner of the AMF Pro 300 business, released the following statement , which contradicts the landlord's assertion that the bowling alley will close at some point after league play ends in May and redevelopment on the site begins in August.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pordland Mercury.