All this for Oregon'
1 p.m., Alys Webber, Scottish fur traders and their American Indian wives; 1:30 p.m., Larry Bafus, A.J. Bolon, Oregon Trail emigrant and Clark County's first sheriff; 1:50 p.m., Lethene Parks, The 1853 diary of Amelia Stewart Knight; 2:25 p.m., Richard Engstrom, Clark County descendants of an Oregon Trail family; 2:55 p.m., Lethene Parks, Peter Skene Ogden, trapper, explorer and chief factor; 3 p.m., achievement award to Dan Ogden; 3:30 p.m., Tanisha Harris, African-American workers at World War II Kaiser shipyard; 4 p.m., Bob Cromwell, Pearson Airfield; 7 p.m., keynote speaker Jack Nisbet, Geography, flora, fauna and fur-trade history of the Columbia River. It's not just the mud and the rain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles !
|19 hr
|MethHasEatenYourB...
|3
|Ugly Women (Sep '14)
|Sun
|Debora Hairy Cons...
|3
|Tips For Buying Used Cars on Craigslist in Vanc... (Sep '16)
|Sun
|Little Old Lady P...
|2
|CANADA - RAISE the POOR to The Middle Class !
|Mar 26
|Wise Up Wise Up
|2
|BRIT DRIVER Just a DRUNK DOPER with NO GIRLS !
|Mar 26
|Brit No Terrorist
|1
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Mar 23
|2 Dogs
|2
|GLOBAL WARMING is NOT an ISSUE in B.C. ?!
|Mar 23
|Gordon Leadfoot -...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC