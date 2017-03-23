Alishia Topper runs for re-election to city council
One of the lessons Alishia Topper said she's learned since being elected to Vancouver City Council in 2013 is that government officials can't make things happen just by snapping their fingers. "More than anything, in government means being tenacious and diligent and making sure that you don't let go of the goals that you want to accomplish because it's a process and it takes time," Topper said.
