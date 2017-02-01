WSU Vancouver panel to talk launching...

WSU Vancouver panel to talk launching products

Summer Kramer, owner of SUMMERSKIN, and Cosmo Salibello, owner of Gaeta Foods Inc., will share entrepreneurial insights at the upcoming Business Growth MAP Alliance Forum, scheduled for 8:30 to 10 a.m. Feb 15 at Pacific Continental Bank, 101 E. Sixth St. Kramer is a melanoma survivor who created a fashion business selling sun-protective clothing. Salibello's company sells a pasta sauce, created by his mother, in more than 60 stores in Oregon and Washington.

