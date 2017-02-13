Washington man customizes Amazon Dash...

Washington man customizes Amazon Dash button to donate to ACLU

Sunday Read more: New York Daily News

A Washington designer programmed a customizable version of Amazon's Dash Button to donate to the ACLU every time he's incensed by President Trump. Nathan Pryor, a Vancouver, Wash.-based tinkerer said that a friend inspired him to use the button, originally designed for consumption, for charity.

