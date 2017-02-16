Wash-BC bullet train?

Wash-BC bullet train?

Washington state Governor Jay Inslee has proposed a 2017 to 2019 transportation appropriation bill, and accounted for $1 million toward planning of the multimodal transportation, most likely to be a Japanese or European-style bullet train. That will fund a study to identify the costs and benefits of the ultra high-speed ground transportation along a north-south alignment between Oregon and B.C. Stations are proposed for Vancouver, B.C., Bellingham, Everett, Seattle, SeaTac, Tacoma, Olympia, and Vancouver, Wash., and Portland, Ore., with an option to connect with an east-west alignment in Washington state and with a similar system in California.

