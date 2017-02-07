Volunteer position open on animal con...

Volunteer position open on animal control board

Are you a Clark County resident who owns an animal other than a dog or cat and has an interest in animal control issues? County Manager Mark McCauley is seeking applicants for an open position on the volunteer Animal Protection and Control Advisory Board. The board makes reports to both the Clark County council and Vancouver City Council on animal protection and control programs.

