Vehicle hits Vancouver woman, flees s...

Vehicle hits Vancouver woman, flees scene

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbian

A 26-year-old Vancouver woman has a broken leg after she was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene early Saturday morning. Brittany Murhammer said she was driving home with her boyfriend at about 2:30 a.m. when they got into an argument.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sanctuary city morbid humor Feb 22 solongfarewell 1
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
Matthew Meyer (May '16) Feb 5 Drew420 4
Are there any local Great Danes that are avail.... Feb 3 Kayleen 1
News Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07) Jan '17 Ciciwiseman 51
attorney/client sexual relationships Dec '16 angeleyez 1
News Stover gets more charges, higher bail Dec '16 Lori 2
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Libya
  5. Iraq
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,064 • Total comments across all topics: 279,149,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC