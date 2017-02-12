Vancouver Waterfront developer: Hundr...

Vancouver Waterfront developer: Hundreds have inquired about condos

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Columbian

Though it is little more than a construction yard near the Columbia River right now, the Vancouver Waterfront is already dredging up interest. More than 900 people have inquired about upcoming condominiums at the site, according to Barry Cain, whose company Gramor Development is leading the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sanctuary city morbid humor Wed solongfarewell 1
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
Matthew Meyer (May '16) Feb 5 Drew420 4
Are there any local Great Danes that are avail.... Feb 3 Kayleen 1
News Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07) Jan '17 Ciciwiseman 51
attorney/client sexual relationships Dec '16 angeleyez 1
News Stover gets more charges, higher bail Dec '16 Lori 2
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,822 • Total comments across all topics: 279,100,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC