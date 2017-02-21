Vancouver Symphony to feature virtuoso clarinetist
One of the great clarinet virtuosos of our time, David Shifrin, will make his debut this weekend with the Vancouver Symphony, playing concertos by Carl Maria von Weber and Giachino Rossini. Both works are gemlike crowd-pleasers that show off the expressive qualities of the clarinet.
