Vancouver shooting suspect arrested after pursuit, crash in Portland

A suspect in a Vancouver shooting was arrested after he led police on a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph before ending in a crash in Portland, according to emergency radio traffic monitored by The Columbian. Vancouver police officers were called to 14417 NE 30th St. just after 10 a.m. for a reported disturbance with a weapon.

