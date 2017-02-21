- Vancouver shooting, police chase end with injury
A series of incidents that unfolded in three places in Vancouver's Uptown Village within six minutes this morning left a suspect injured. The altercation included an exchange of gunfire with Vancouver police, according to preliminary information from the Vancouver Police Department, which is still investigating all of the scenes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|Feb 22
|solongfarewell
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Feb 5
|Drew420
|4
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Feb 3
|Kayleen
|1
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec '16
|Lori
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC