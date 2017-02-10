Vancouver officer involved in fatal shooting IDa d
The Vancouver Police Department has identified the officer involved in the fatal shooting of a suspect in a robbery auto theft as an 18-year-veteran of the force. Officer Ed Letarte, 53, was placed on critical incident leave after he fired his weapon, killing an armed fleeing Friday morning, according to Vancouver police.
