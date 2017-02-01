Vancouver mana s bail set at $150,000 in crash case
A Vancouver man who allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle into a truck, killing one passenger and maiming another in December was in Clark County Superior Court on Thursday. Brian A. Matthews, 24, appeared on suspicion of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan 17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec '16
|Lori
|2
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Nov '16
|breathitt county ky
|3
|Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Bob
|7
|Vancouver Auto glass replacement and Windshield...
|Oct '16
|ben
|2
|Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|Amir
|1,304
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC