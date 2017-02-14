Vancouver man arrested in Oregon burg...

Vancouver man arrested in Oregon burglary

Oregon deputies arrested Friday two people, including a Vancouver man, as they tried to leave the scene of a burglary in Oregon. Washington County sheriff's deputies arrested the couple for breaking into and burglarizing a house in Aloha, Ore.

