Vancouver looks at Hazel Dell site fo...

Vancouver looks at Hazel Dell site for permanent homeless shelter

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbian

The city of Vancouver is considering converting a Hazel Dell wedding venue into a permanent homeless shelter, a move that would require changing the terms of the voter-approved affordable housing measure. In November, voters approved a property tax increase to help thousands of low-income residents secure and maintain their housing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
Matthew Meyer (May '16) Feb 5 Drew420 4
Are there any local Great Danes that are avail.... Feb 3 Kayleen 1
News Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07) Jan 17 Ciciwiseman 51
attorney/client sexual relationships Dec '16 angeleyez 1
News Stover gets more charges, higher bail Dec '16 Lori 2
Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10) Oct '16 Bob 7
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Clark County was issued at February 13 at 2:07PM PST

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,473 • Total comments across all topics: 278,843,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC