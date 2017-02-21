Vancouver girl stitches hugs for kids
Vancouver: Lucy Crouse, 9, and her mother, Holly Crouse, donated 32 quilts to kids through Second Step Housing. Lucy made all the quilts, which she calls her "stitched hugs," and has already started stitching more to donate next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Feb 5
|Drew420
|4
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Feb 3
|Kayleen
|1
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec '16
|Lori
|2
|Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Bob
|7
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC