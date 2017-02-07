Vancouver branch cleans up during holiday drive
The Cleaning Authority in Vancouver brought in the largest haul during Cleaning Authority CARES, where 113 Cleaning Authority locations around the country collected food for local food banks. The Vancouver location collected 5,965 pounds of food, which was donated to the Clark County Food Bank and Vancouver Housing Authority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Sun
|Drew420
|4
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Feb 3
|Kayleen
|1
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan 17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec '16
|Lori
|2
|Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Bob
|7
|Vancouver Auto glass replacement and Windshield...
|Oct '16
|ben
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC