Vancouver and Peace Arch demonstrations against Islamophobia to be held this weekend
While several vigils have been or will be held in Vancouver for the victims of the fatal shooting at a Quebec mosque, there are also several demonstrations that are being held where Vancouverites can show their solidarity against Islamophobia, support for unity, and protest against Donald Trump. On Saturday , the Love Over Fear rally will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Jack Poole Plaza , where the recent Vancouver rally for the Women's March on Washington was held .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Georgia Straight.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan 17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec '16
|Lori
|2
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Nov '16
|breathitt county ky
|3
|Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Bob
|7
|Vancouver Auto glass replacement and Windshield...
|Oct '16
|ben
|2
|Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|Amir
|1,304
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC