Vancouver and Peace Arch demonstratio...

Vancouver and Peace Arch demonstrations against Islamophobia to be held this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Georgia Straight

While several vigils have been or will be held in Vancouver for the victims of the fatal shooting at a Quebec mosque, there are also several demonstrations that are being held where Vancouverites can show their solidarity against Islamophobia, support for unity, and protest against Donald Trump. On Saturday , the Love Over Fear rally will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Jack Poole Plaza , where the recent Vancouver rally for the Women's March on Washington was held .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Georgia Straight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07) Jan 17 Ciciwiseman 51
attorney/client sexual relationships Dec '16 angeleyez 1
News Stover gets more charges, higher bail Dec '16 Lori 2
Matthew Meyer (May '16) Nov '16 breathitt county ky 3
Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10) Oct '16 Bob 7
Vancouver Auto glass replacement and Windshield... Oct '16 ben 2
News Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09) Oct '16 Amir 1,304
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Clark County was issued at February 02 at 5:13AM PST

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,979 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC