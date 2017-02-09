Utah-headquartered mortgage lender opens Vancouver office
Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. , a mortgage lender headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, recently opened a new branch in Vancouver at 1111 Main St. The new branch is staffed by industry veteran Deanna McClelland and her team including Andrea Estrada, and Jordan Lipinski.
