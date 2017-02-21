Two students say it proud with Poetry...

Two students say it proud with Poetry Out Loud

Two Clark County students are ready to slam their way into spoken-word stardom at next weekend's state Poetry Out Loud competition. Battle Ground High School junior Laney Pham and Vancouver School of Arts and Academics sophomore Isabella Daltoso will advance to the state Poetry Out Loud competition March 4 after receiving the two top spots at the Educational Service District 112 contest.

