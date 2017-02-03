Two arrested in string of burglaries, auto prowls
Two people were arrested last week for their alleged involvement in what police said may be 15 burglaries and up to 50 vehicle prowls. Officers with the Vancouver Police Department's Neighborhood Response West Team began investigating several auto prowls and burglaries in the Lincoln and surrounding neighborhoods in West Vancouver on Jan. 31, the agency reported.
