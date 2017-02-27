Two arrested in downtown Camas burglary spree

Police arrested last week two people in connection to the spree of burglaries Feb. 13 in downtown Camas, and there's ample indication the two were involved in other burglaries in Vancouver and Portland. Camas police detectives coordinated with the Vancouver Police Department, Portland Police Bureau and Washington County, Ore., Sheriff's Office on the investigation, according to the Camas Police Department.

