This man just won his first Oscar after 21 tries

Kevin O'Connell is not the best-known name at the 89th Academy Awards, but going into the 2017 ceremony, he held a unique - and presumably unwanted - record: the most nominations without a win, 20 in all. "A special thank you tonight to my mother Skippy O'Connell who 39 years ago got me a job in sound", he said, and recounted what his mom said he could do to thank er.

