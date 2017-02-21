The Vancouver Clinic to offer genomic...

The Vancouver Clinic to offer genomic screening

Read more: Vancouver Business Journal

The Vancouver Clinic has decided to adopt ActX Genomic Decision Support, a service that helps physicians make better decisions about medical treatment using a patient's genetic information to guide therapy.

