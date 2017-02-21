Texting can be a pain in the neck; Sh...

Texting can be a pain in the neck; Shelf liner keeps airline lunch off your lap

Dear Readers: It was bound to happen! With new technological devices such as cellphones, tablets, etc., we have a new "ailment" with its very own name: Text neck! Just like purse strain or wallet backache or eye strain from staring at a computer screen all day, text neck might be real! Just as it's recommended that you get up and move around every so often, you need to take a break every now and then to save your neck! Dear Heloise: Airline tray tables are hard plastic, which can be very slippery for items such as cups, glasses and plates. I've had those slide into my lap; very messy.

