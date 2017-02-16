Supreme Court overturns ruling in Vancouver womana s case
The state Supreme Court on Thursday overturned a ruling that would have entitled a Vancouver woman, who was struck by a Washington State Patrol car, to a new trial. Instead, the case is being sent back to the Washington Court of Appeals for additional review.
