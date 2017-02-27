Students get taste of a Green Eggs and Hama - literally, figuratively

The world of Dr. Seuss leapt from the page and into the halls of Sarah J. Anderson Elementary School on Monday, as first-graders kicked off the week with a colorful celebration honoring the March 2 birthday of the beloved children's author. For the 22nd year, Beaches Restaurant & Bar owner Mark Matthias and a team of volunteers are feeding green eggs and ham to first-graders and their parents at elementary schools in the Vancouver and Evergreen districts, as well as at some schools in Camas, Washougal and Ridgefield.

