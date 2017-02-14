Sheriff's Office: Triple murder suspe...

Sheriff's Office: Triple murder suspect attempts jail escape

Authorities say a man in a Vancouver jail on charges of killing three people tried to escape Sunday night but was interrupted by a corrections deputy. The Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Monday that an investigation found that Brent Luyster broke a window at the Clark County Jail as part of an escape attempt.

