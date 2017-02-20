She tried to divorce him since 2005, had to move out of Mississippi to do it
She tried to divorce him since 2005, had to move out of Mississippi to do it Mississippi is one of 2 states - the other is South Dakota - without true no-fault divorce. Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://usat.ly/2m1mcNL Mississippi and South Dakota are the last two states in the Union without a unilateral "no-fault" divorce provision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Feb 5
|Drew420
|4
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Feb 3
|Kayleen
|1
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec '16
|Lori
|2
|Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Bob
|7
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC