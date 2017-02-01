Severe weather shelter open through Friday in Vancouver
The day center at Friends of the Carpenter, located at 1600 W. 20th St., will be open overnight in addition to its regular daytime hours, according to the Council for the Homeless. The agency will consider extending the severe weather shelter on Saturday.
