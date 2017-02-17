Senator Cantwell pays Vancouver a visit
When Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., was picking sites in Vancouver she wanted to see in person, it's not a shock she picked locations that relate to freight. Last year, Cantwell introduced the multimodal freight grant program, which aims to reduce congestion at U.S. ports and improve efficiency.
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Feb 5
|Drew420
|4
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Feb 3
|Kayleen
|1
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec '16
|Lori
|2
|Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Bob
|7
