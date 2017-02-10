Save the Date: Comedy and candy bars, and first thoughts of gardens
Ladies celebrate ladies on Galentine's Day with candy bar buffet and live comedy show featuring nationally acclaimed comedienne and author Anita Renfro from 1 to 3 p.m. today at Living Hope Church, 2711 N.E. Andresen Road, Vancouver. Tickets are $20.
