Save the Date: Clarinet virtuoso joins VSO; historical museum to reopen

Don't miss hearing the sounds of Mozart's beautiful Symphony No. 40 and Christoph Gluck's solemn overture "Iphigenia in Aulis" as artistic director of Chamber Music Northwest and award-wining clarinetist David Shifrin performs with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra today at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday at Skyview High School Concert Hall, 1300 N.W. 139th St., Vancouver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.