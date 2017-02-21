Rally at Herrera Beutlera s Vancouver office draws crowd
Across the nation, Republicans on break from Congress are returning home to face angry constituents demanding answers on a range of issues from the future of health care to what's happening at the Environmental Protection Agency. On a rainy Tuesday afternoon in Vancouver, about a hundred people rallied outside U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler's office, some with the hopes she would address their questions directly.
