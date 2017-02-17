Rainier Springs Hospital construction...

Rainier Springs Hospital construction to begin in March

Construction of Rainier Springs Hospital, a 72-bed psychiatric hospital that will be built in Salmon Creek, is expected to begin in March. Construction of a 72-bed psychiatric hospital is set to begin in Salmon Creek next month, with the facility slated to open next summer.

