Public to meet, greet library branch manager candidates
Fort Vancouver Regional Library District is hosting meet-and-greet opportunities for final candidates for the branch manager positions at La Center and Woodland community libraries. Members of the public can meet with candidates for the La Center branch manager position at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the La Center Community Library, 1411 N.E. Lockwood Creek Road.
