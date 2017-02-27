Protests expected as Trump opens newest hotel in Vancouver

Protesters planned marches Tuesday in downtown Vancouver as President Donald Trump's two eldest sons attended the grand opening of their company's new hotel and condominium tower in a city known for diversity and progressive politics. Security officers in black suits surrounded the building's entrance while police gathered on sidewalks at the soaring tower, which has drawn praise for its sleek design but has raised ethical concerns about the business interests of the new U.S. president.

