Prosecutor: Woman accused in fatal hit-and-run has history of DUI
Jessica Lyn Bankhead makes a first appearance Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Clark County Superior Court in connection with a fatal hit-and-run Saturday night on Minnehaha Street. A Vancouver woman who police suspect was driving under the influence when she allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian and then fled the scene Saturday night has a nearly decade-long history of driving drunk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl, 15, dies from drug overdose in Vancouver (May '07)
|20 hr
|jessica norris
|44
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|Feb 22
|solongfarewell
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Feb 5
|Drew420
|4
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Feb 3
|Kayleen
|1
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC