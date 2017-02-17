Pothole problems vexing after wintry weather

On a stretch of Northeast 130th Avenue near Heritage High School, Clark County work crews performed their labor at a spry, steady pace Tuesday afternoon in hopes of using a break in the wet weather to chip away at the pothole problem that's vexed commuters in the wake of last month's unusually wintry weather. A crew member dunked a brush into a bucket of tack, a thick and sticky liquid, that he used to line the inside of a long pothole on the street.

