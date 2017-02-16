Port of Vancouver commissioners pass resolution in support of new bridge
"This is an economic issue for our community, region and the entire West Coast, affecting freight mobility as well as employers, workers and emergency responders," Commissioner Brian Wolfe said during the meeting. The resolution backs the Washington state Legislature's effort to designate the replacement of the Interstate 5 Bridge as a project of statewide significance, and it supports the Washington State Department of Transportation using resources to collaborate with the Oregon Department of Transportation.
