Port of Vancouver approves new CEO's compensation package

Julianna Marler's role as CEO of the Port of Vancouver was cemented Tuesday when the board of commissioners voted 2-1 to approve the terms of her employment. As compensation for leading the port, Marler will receive a $202,801 annual salary, a $500 monthly car allowance, a deferred compensation totaling 15 percent of her salary for a four-year term and a severance agreement valued at six months' salary.

