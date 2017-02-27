Police: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-...

Police: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run accident

The Clark County Sheriff's Office says a 44-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. Authorities say police responded at about 11:35 p.m. Saturday in Vancouver and found the man dead near a shopping cart.

