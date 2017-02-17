Police arrest 11 for attempted rape of children
Multiple people, including six Clark County residents, were arrested after allegedly trying to contact and meet minors for sex during a nearly weeklong law enforcement sting. Agencies of the Washington State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force launched the operation Feb. 14 by posing as minors online.
