Police arrest 11 for attempted rape o...

Police arrest 11 for attempted rape of children

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbian

Multiple people, including six Clark County residents, were arrested after allegedly trying to contact and meet minors for sex during a nearly weeklong law enforcement sting. Agencies of the Washington State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force launched the operation Feb. 14 by posing as minors online.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
Matthew Meyer (May '16) Feb 5 Drew420 4
Are there any local Great Danes that are avail.... Feb 3 Kayleen 1
News Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07) Jan '17 Ciciwiseman 51
attorney/client sexual relationships Dec '16 angeleyez 1
News Stover gets more charges, higher bail Dec '16 Lori 2
Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10) Oct '16 Bob 7
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,246 • Total comments across all topics: 279,029,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC