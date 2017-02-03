Plenty of rain falls amid scattered l...

Plenty of rain falls amid scattered light snow

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: The Columbian

Snow predictions didn't come true in the most populated parts of Clark County on Sunday, but residents saw plenty of rainfall and some flooded roadways. The county was under a National Weather Service winter weather advisory, which earlier predicted anywhere from a dusting to a foot of snow for the Vancouver area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Matthew Meyer (May '16) 5 hr Drew420 4
Are there any local Great Danes that are avail.... Fri Kayleen 1
News Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07) Jan 17 Ciciwiseman 51
attorney/client sexual relationships Dec '16 angeleyez 1
News Stover gets more charges, higher bail Dec '16 Lori 2
Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10) Oct '16 Bob 7
Vancouver Auto glass replacement and Windshield... Oct '16 ben 2
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Clark County was issued at February 05 at 9:01AM PST

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,212 • Total comments across all topics: 278,595,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC