Plenty of rain falls amid scattered light snow
Snow predictions didn't come true in the most populated parts of Clark County on Sunday, but residents saw plenty of rainfall and some flooded roadways. The county was under a National Weather Service winter weather advisory, which earlier predicted anywhere from a dusting to a foot of snow for the Vancouver area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|5 hr
|Drew420
|4
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Fri
|Kayleen
|1
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan 17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec '16
|Lori
|2
|Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Bob
|7
|Vancouver Auto glass replacement and Windshield...
|Oct '16
|ben
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC