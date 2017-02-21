Pedestrian killed in hit-run on Minne...

Pedestrian killed in hit-run on Minnehaha Street

A pedestrian pushing a shopping cart died late Saturday after a hit-and-run along Northeast Minnehaha Street east of Hazel Dell. Clark County sheriff's deputies said they were dispatched at 11:35 p.m. to a collision in the 2300 block of Northeast Minnehaha, along with the Vancouver Fire Department.

