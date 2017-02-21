Officer whose patrol car hit pedestrians identified
Vancouver Police said in a news release Tuesday that officer Greg Zimmerman was driver of the patrol car that collided with two people walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of Evergreen Boulevard and Columbia Street. Police say Zimmerman was heading west on Evergreen and made a left turn when he hit two pedestrians who were crossing Columbia Street in the crosswalk.
