Mourning sickness is a collective emotional condition of "recreational grieving" by individuals in the wake of celebrity deaths and other high profile traumas . The history of mourning sickness in Great Britain can be traced to the public reaction to the Dunblane massacre that occurred in Scotland in March 1996 when a lone assailant killed 16 schoolchildren and their teacher at the Dunblane Primary School; 14 others were also shot but survived.

