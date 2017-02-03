Morning Press: Winter homelessness; a Upstander,a not bystander; Refugee data; County vs. casino
Ralph Austin, 56, walks into the Vancouver Friends of the Carpenter day center on Jan. 27. Austin lives at Share House, but regularly visits the center to talk with staff assistant Otha Commons. The 35-year-old has been homeless off and on for three years, but this stint "has been a lot better."
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|15 hr
|Drew420
|4
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Fri
|Kayleen
|1
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan 17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec '16
|Lori
|2
|Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Bob
|7
|Vancouver Auto glass replacement and Windshield...
|Oct '16
|ben
|2
