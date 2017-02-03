Morning Press: Amayaa s doggie adventure; Sifton market homicide arraignment; Signing Day

Julio Vorrayo, left, attaches a harness to Amaya, a one-year-old bull terrier, while Vorrayo's son, Julian Vorrayo pets the family dog at the Humane Society for Southwest Washington after Amaya escaped from the family's backyard and hoped on a school bus headed for Shahala Middle School in Vancouver, Wednesday February 1, 2017. Some Shahala Middle School students had an eventful morning when a dog boarded their bus and rode to school with them Wednesday.

